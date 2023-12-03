WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WaFd Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WaFd

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 49.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 622,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 490.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.