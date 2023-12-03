Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 806,877 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

