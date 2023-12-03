Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

