Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 67,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 75.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $173.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

