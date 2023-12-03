West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.25.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $351.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $224.15 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.