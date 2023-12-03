Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,911,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 10,089,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.3 days.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 29,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,268. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

