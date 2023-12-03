Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 5.8 %

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,413.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.