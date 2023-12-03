Woodson Capital Management LP Acquires 231,000 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals makes up 1.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Hudbay Minerals worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 5,561,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $15,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 2,229,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.