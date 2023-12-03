Woodson Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,226. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $142.49.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

