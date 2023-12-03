Woodson Capital Management LP Invests $6.32 Million in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 371,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 86,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENK. Benchmark reduced their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

