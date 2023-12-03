Woodson Capital Management LP Raises Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 250.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,680 shares during the period. European Wax Center comprises about 2.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 773,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,258. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $931.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.