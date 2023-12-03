Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 1,783,400 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783,400 shares during the quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,674,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,669. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

