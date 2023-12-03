Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $273.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.