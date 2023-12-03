Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $273.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

