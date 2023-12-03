Worm Capital LLC Acquires 14,200 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Worm Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 678.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,427. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.