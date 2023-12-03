Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of XELB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.