Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
