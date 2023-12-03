Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average is $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

