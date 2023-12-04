1,012 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $574.32 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

