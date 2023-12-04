10,358 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of PKST opened at $17.08 on Monday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.