1,058,900 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,058,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,208,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.56% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

VNO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,236. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.