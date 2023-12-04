1060 Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

1060 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,599 shares during the period. PlayAGS comprises approximately 0.9% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of PlayAGS worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 86.7% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 188.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 1,808,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 57,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $301.94 million, a P/E ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

