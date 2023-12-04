1060 Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

1060 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,938 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld makes up 6.9% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $867,650 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 227,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

