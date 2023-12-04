1060 Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. International Game Technology accounts for 6.4% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after buying an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 446,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.