1060 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Terex accounts for approximately 3.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 168,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

