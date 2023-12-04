1,213 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $435.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.