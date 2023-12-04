1,214,989 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,214,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 135.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 438.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,149. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

