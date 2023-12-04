13,085 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

