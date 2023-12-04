13,402 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 337,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 357,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 55.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

