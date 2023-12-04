140,000 Shares in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of GEN Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $36,940.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

GENK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

