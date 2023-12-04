16,630 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,924 shares of company stock worth $6,400,873. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

