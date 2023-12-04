1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 124,500 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

AAP opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

