1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.