1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

