1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.17 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

