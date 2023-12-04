1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 109,263 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $115.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

