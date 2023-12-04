1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHI opened at $130.86 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.