1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

TOST opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

