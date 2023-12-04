1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.89 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

