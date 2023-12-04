1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $132.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $169.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

