1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,837 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,801. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.