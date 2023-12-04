19,360 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $48.20 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

