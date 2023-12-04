200,000 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Canada Goose accounts for approximately 1.0% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.19% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.