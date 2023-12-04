20,011 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.75 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

