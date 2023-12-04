228,944 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.89% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 17.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after buying an additional 79,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 29,135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 966,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

