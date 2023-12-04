24,010 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

