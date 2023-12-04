254,644 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. DXC Technology comprises 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 342,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

