302,562 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Bought by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $33.49. 57,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.