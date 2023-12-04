32,036 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

