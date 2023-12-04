35,000 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. 579,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

