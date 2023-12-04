36,946 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Natixis acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,616,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.